Taste of Sandwich returns to downtown next week, tickets on sale Friday

The block of Railroad Street from Main to Wells Streets in downtown Sandwich will be blocked off and filled with tents next Wednesday, Sept. 28, under which local businesses and restaurants will be serving food at the Taste of Sandwich.

Mayor Todd Latham said there will be 23 vendors serving sample sized portions of a variety of foods from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Local restaurants including Scooter’s Coffee, Brenda’s Custard and Sidetrack’d Bar and Grill will be serving local fare. Outdoor seating will be available with music provided by Sports Page Gaming will be played through the downtown speakers.

Access to the event will cost $7 per person in advance, or $8 per person at the event. All food and drink served at the event is included with admission.

Tickets will be able for purchase in advance starting Friday Sept. 23 until the day of the event at the Sandwich Park District, located at 1001 N Latham St., during normal business hours.

This year, the taste is being organized by the Sandwich citizens advisory committee.

Shaun Legge, Sandwich Park District president and member of the citizens advisory committee, worked with Latham to secure businesses and vendors for the event.