Plano mayor reminds drivers of safety during Motorcycle Awareness Month

Pictured is Mike Rennels (right), Mayor of Plano, with Open Roads ABATE members Cliff Oleson, Patti and Kevin Smith with a signed proclamation proclaiming that May is Motorcycle Awareness Month at the April 22 Plano City Council Meeting. (Provided)

Plano Mayor Mike Rennels, signed a proclamation proclaiming that May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and urging all drivers to recognize the 37 years of A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois, Inc. and over 353,000 registered motorcyclists in Illinois.

The proclamation included the following:

* that safety is the highest priority for the highways and streets;

* that the great State of Illinois is proud to be a national leader in motorcycle safety, education, and awareness;

* that motorcycles are a primary, common, and economical means of transportation that reduces fuel consumption, road wear, relief of traffic and parking congestion;

* that citizens of our city and state be aware of motorcycles on the roads;

* that members of A.B.A.T.E. continue promoting motorcycle safety, education, awareness to the public;

* that motorcyclists should join A.B.A.T.E. promoting the safe operation of motorcycles;

* that motorcyclists have contributed extensive volunteerism and money to charitable organizations;

* that all roadway users should unite in the safe sharing of roadways within the cities, villages and townships of Illinois.