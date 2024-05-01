Kodi Rizzo’s 18-strikeout gem leads Newark past Serena: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Newark 3, Serena 1

Kodi Rizzo struck out 18 in a five-hitter and Rizzo and Danica Peshia both had two hits and homered for Newark.

Yorkville 6, Romeoville 2

Ellie Fox struck out 11 over 4 1/3 innings and Sarah Carlson closed out the win for the Foxes (13-10, 6-3) in relief. Offensively, Kayla Kersting was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Bella Phillips 2 for 3 with a double and Hailey Sweeney 2 for 2.

Plano 9, Woodstock 5

Lindsey Cocks went 4 for 4 with a homer and a double, Bri Clark 3 for 3 with a double, Emily Klein 3 for 4 with a double, Bella Solis 2 for 4 with a double and Cami Nunez 2 for 4 for Plano.

Yorkville Christian 19, Westmont 2

Laura Brancati had two runs scored and three RBIs, Sydney Baze had three RBIs and Grace Allgood scored three runs for the Mustangs.

Richmond-Burton 5, Sandwich 3

Kayden Corneils had a two-run triple and Alexis Sinetos an RBI single in Sandwich’s three-run fifth to tie it 3-3, but Richmond-Burton came back with two in the bottom of the fifth for the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Corneils was 2 for 4 with the two RBIs and run scored for Sandwich (11-6, 5-5).

BASEBALL

Yorkville 5, Oswego 4

Kameron Yearsley struck out six over six innings, and the Foxes (14-9, 6-2) scored three runs in the first inning and one in the second, and hung on to take the second straight game in the three-game series. Jailen Veliz was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Aaron Klemm scored two runs and drove in one for Yorkville. Easton Ruby was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Kam Jenkins 2 for 3 with a run scored for Oswego (13-9-1, 4-4).

Oswego East 10, West Aurora 9

Will Bass was 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, Andy Lewis 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs, Jackson Petsche 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and Christian Martyn and Logan Smith each had multiple hits for the Wolves.

BOYS TENNIS

Oswego East JV 3, Yorkville JV 3