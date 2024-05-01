Oswego looks to educate, recruit potential business franchise owners

Restaurants like Chicken Salad Chick, Smoothie King and Jack in the Box all have voiced interest in opening locations in Oswego.

To achieve that goal, they are looking for people interested in becoming a franchise owner. On April 30, the village hosted a franchise open house to provide information to those interested in a franchise opportunity.

“As we’ve gone to different trade shows or met with restaurant and business owners, we hear over and over again that they want to be in Oswego, but don’t have a franchisee yet,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said. “We decided we should do something about this or at least try to get this information out to the community and see if there is any interest.”

Among those who attended the franchise open house was Yorkville resident Bob Patel, who has been the franchise owner of the Subway restaurant in Plano since 2008. He attended the open house to find out about more franchise opportunities. (Eric Schelkopf)

Patel has seen a lot of potential for franchise opportunities in Kendall County in the face of the county’s continued growth.

“We have seen some growth in Kendall County over the last few years,” Patel said.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema are among other businesses that have voiced interest in opening a location in Oswego, Leighty said.

“They just opened in Wrigleyville down by Wrigley Field,” he said. “It’s a very cool concept. It’s a movie theater but they also do a lot of events and they do a lot of promotions. They have little parties every day where you dress up for a big movie premiere.”

Helping provide additional information to potential franchise owners was Ed Lichtenstein, a volunteer with the nonprofit group SCORE. SCORE is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“SCORE is a business mentoring group,” he said. “Our mission is to provide small businesses with mentoring education. You meet an incredible variety of people from all kinds of backgrounds. You have to meet them where they are.”