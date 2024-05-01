Two Aurora men arrested in Montgomery armed robbery

Two Aurora men are charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery after they were arrested in connection with a robbery on Tuesday, according to the Montgomery Police Department

Officers responded to a report of an active fight in a parking lot in the 1100 block of South Broadway Avenue on April 30, and detained the three individuals upon arrival, according to a news release from Montgomery police.

An investigation found that a 16-year-old male was walking northbound on Broadway when a southbound car stopped and two males got out and approached the teen and a physical altercation ensued, according to the release from police.

Izael Delgado and Jesus Ramirez, both 19 and of Aurora, were identified as the two males who engaged with the 16-year-old, according to police.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and Ramirez and Delgado were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery Police Department, according to the report.

Delgado and Ramirez are each charged with three counts of aggravated battery, one count of armed robbery, one count of robbery and one count of mob action, all felonies, according to police.

The Kane County State’s Attorney approved the charges.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, this is an isolated incident involving known individuals and there is no threat to community safety at this time.

The Aurora Police Department and the Fox Valley Park District Police Department also assisted in the investigation.