Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Sept. 22, 2022

Information in the Sept. 22, 2022 Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Harassment reported, under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment through electronic communications they took at 12:25 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 13000 block of Townhouse Road in Big Grove Township.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Chloe M. Boehm, 22, of the 100-200 block of North Conover Court, Yorkville, after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 10:57 p.m. Sept. 14 near the intersection of West Countryside Parkway and North Bridge Street in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said Boehm was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a traffic control device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Boehm was transported to the county jail for processing.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 11:05 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 100 block of Tealwood Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ariana Herrera, 19, of the 1000 block of Liberty Street, Aurora, at 12:52 a.m. Sept. 15 in the area of Route 31 and Albright Road in Montgomery on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Herrera was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.

Theft report under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 7:35 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 12000 block of Galena Road in Little Rock Township.

Warrant arrest in Boulder Hill

While investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle at 1:28 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 0-99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill, sheriff’s deputies arrested Tinotenda D. Magunda, 22, of the 2000 block of Illinois Avenue, Aurora. The sheriff’s office said Magunda was wanted on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a speeding charge. He was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a theft that they took at 9:24 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 500 block of Route 126 in NaAuSay Township.

Arrest made on two warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rodrigo Arteago, 35, of the 50 block of White Oak Road, Bolingbrook, on two warrants while conducting a traffic stop at 10:47 a.m. Sept. 12 on West Veterans Parkway near Cannonball Trail in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Arteago was wanted on traffic warrants issued in Will County and by the Illinois State Police. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 6:06 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 0-99 block of Hampton Road in Boulder Hill.

Harassment report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment by electronic communication they took at 8:01 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 0-99 block of Gentilly Road in Boulder Hill.

Impersonating an officer

Michael Biondini, 69, of the 1200 block of Edgelawn Drive in Plano, was charged on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of impersonating a peace officer.

Deputies served the warrant at 7:23 a.m. Sept. 16. Biondini was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing. Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% to apply.

Man charged with excessive speeding

Reagan C. Odom, 22, of the 1600 block of Periwinkle Drive in Morris, was charged with driving more than 35 mph over the posted speed limit at 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 16 on Route 52 near O’Brien Road in Seward Township. Odom was released on a recognizance bond.

Obstructing an officer

Mariah Marshall, 30, of the 3400 block of Ravinia Circle in Aurora, was charged with obstructing a peace officer at 10:09 a.m. Sept. 16 after a traffic stop on Douglas Road near Route 30 in Oswego Township. Marshall was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Traffic charges made

Brenda L. Rangel, 41, of the 1500 block of Light Road in Oswego, was charged with driving while license revoked and speeding at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 on Route 31 in Oswego Township. Rangel was issued a recognizance bond and released.

Domestic battery

Nick Stadler, 32, of Chatham Place, Montgomery, was charged with domestic battery and criminal damage to property at 9:43 p.m. on Sept. 17. Stadler was brought to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Identity theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18 to the 8000 block of Wilcox Court in Fox Township on a report of identity theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 0-99 block of Denham Road in Oswego Township at 11:34 a.m. Sept. 18 for a report of domestic battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Man charged with domestic battery

Steven Krajewski, 39, of the 1000 block of McHugh Road in Yorkville, was charged with domestic battery at 10:57 p.m. Sept. 18. Krajewski was transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing.