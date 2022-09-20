September 19, 2022
Shaw Local
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 19: Claire Allen’s 17 kills power Sandwich volleyball past Earlville

By Joshua Welge

Claire Allen

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sandwich d. Earlville 20-25, 25-15, 25-14

Claire Allen had 17 kills, Alexis Sexton seven digs, eight service points and 28 assists and Alana Stahl nine digs and eight kills (8-11). Breanna Sexton added 18 digs and Alyssa Broce nine service points and 11 digs.

Parkview Christian d. Leland 25-6, 25-16

BOYS SOCCER

Plano 2, Ottawa 0

Henry Trujillo assisted Christ Keleba’s goal in the 10th minute, then added his own insurance goal in the second half for the Reapers (9-5-1, 3-3). Juan Quinones made 10 saves in goal for his fifth shutout.

La Salle-Peru 9, Sandwich 0

Luigi Colin had 28 saves in goal for Sandwich (3-14, 0-6).

BOYS GOLF

Parkview Christian 222, Plano 237

Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell and Joanna Oudyn were low scorers for Parkview, each shooting a 50. Competing for Plano were Camden Winkler, James McTighe, Brandon Casas, Trenton Waskow, Adam Kee, and Chris Schweitzer.

GIRLS TENNIS

Aurora Central Catholic 3, Yorkville 1

Yorkville’s No. 1 doubles team of Kylie Weyer and Charlotte Chaloka earned the Foxes’ lone win.