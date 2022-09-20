Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 19: Claire Allen’s 17 kills power Sandwich volleyball past Earlville

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sandwich d. Earlville 20-25, 25-15, 25-14
Claire Allen had 17 kills, Alexis Sexton seven digs, eight service points and 28 assists and Alana Stahl nine digs and eight kills (8-11). Breanna Sexton added 18 digs and Alyssa Broce nine service points and 11 digs.
Parkview Christian d. Leland 25-6, 25-16
BOYS SOCCER
Plano 2, Ottawa 0
Henry Trujillo assisted Christ Keleba’s goal in the 10th minute, then added his own insurance goal in the second half for the Reapers (9-5-1, 3-3). Juan Quinones made 10 saves in goal for his fifth shutout.
La Salle-Peru 9, Sandwich 0
Luigi Colin had 28 saves in goal for Sandwich (3-14, 0-6).
BOYS GOLF
Parkview Christian 222, Plano 237
Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell and Joanna Oudyn were low scorers for Parkview, each shooting a 50. Competing for Plano were Camden Winkler, James McTighe, Brandon Casas, Trenton Waskow, Adam Kee, and Chris Schweitzer.
GIRLS TENNIS
Aurora Central Catholic 3, Yorkville 1
Yorkville’s No. 1 doubles team of Kylie Weyer and Charlotte Chaloka earned the Foxes’ lone win.