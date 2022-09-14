Drive-thru flu shot clinic in Sandwich set for Sept. 20

The Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich, is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Get your flu shot while remaining in your own car.

Fox Valley Community Services and Jewel/Osco, Yorkville, have collaborated once again on an accessible drive-thru clinic. Most flu shots are free with insurance.

This flu clinic is open to those 55 and older and all veterans. Bring your Medicare Card, insurance cards and VA card. Fox Valley Community Services serves seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and La Salle counties.