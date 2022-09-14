September 14, 2022
Shaw Local
Drive-thru flu shot clinic in Sandwich set for Sept. 20

By Shaw Local News Network

FILE PHOTO: A sign Tuesday at the Will County Health Department touts the importance of flu shots. (Eric Ginnard)

The Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich, is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Get your flu shot while remaining in your own car.

Fox Valley Community Services and Jewel/Osco, Yorkville, have collaborated once again on an accessible drive-thru clinic. Most flu shots are free with insurance.

This flu clinic is open to those 55 and older and all veterans. Bring your Medicare Card, insurance cards and VA card. Fox Valley Community Services serves seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and La Salle counties.