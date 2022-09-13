Oswego Brew at the Bridge returning to village’s downtown Saturday

The Oswegoland Park District’s annual craft beer festival, Oswego Brew at the Bridge, will return to Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The festival, which since 2012 has annually attracted crowds to the park along the east bank of the Fox River just north of the Washington Street (Route 34) bridge, will feature live entertainment, food vendors and beers and brews served up by Illinois-based craft brewers.

“The best Illinois breweries are showcased on a beautiful day in the park. Home Brew hobbyists offer their latest delicious experiments, great food vendors tempt your tummy, and the riverfront park is filled with great music‚” reads an event description posted on the park district’s website.

The event helps raise funds for the Oswegoland Park Foundation’s financial assistance program.

Guests can buy a $25 Starter Pack that includes an age-verified wristband, commemorative Oswego Brew tasting vessel and five 2-ounce taster tickets. There also will be three Home Brew samples available to guests from noon to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

To beat the crowds, the park district invites guests to buy an Early Access Pass for $35 that allows festgoers to access the event at noon instead of the 1 p.m. opening.

Guests buying tickets online before Sept. 17 will obtain the Early Access Pass for free.

New in 2022, guests can choose their glass. Upon check in, guests can choose from a commemorative Oswego Brew at the Bridge glass sampling pilsner to hold two ounce, samples, one sample per taster ticket, or a souvenir acrylic pilsner that can hold full pours. Full pours can be redeemed for five tickets.

Additional taster tickets are available for $1 at the event.

The is held rain or shine. There are no refunds issued. Guests are welcome to wait and buy their tickets at Oswego Brew at the Bridge the day of the event.

Outside food and beverages are not permit. Leashed pets are welcome, but guests are responsible for cleaning up after the pets accompanying them, according to the park district.

For information visit the event’s website at brewatthebridge.com.