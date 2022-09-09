Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 8: Oswego volleyball beats Yorkville in three sets

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Oswego d. Yorkville 26-24, 23-25, 25-16
Keelyn Muell had eight kills, 14 assists, seven digs and four blocks, Athena Westphal eight kills, Charlee Young six kills and seven digs and Marie Reichman 11 digs for Yorkville (8-6, 0-2).
Rock Falls d. Yorkville Christian 25-21, 25-15
Nina Schuberth had five kills, four aces and eight digs and Chloe Saxe added 12 kills and 10 digs for the Mustangs.
Newark d. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-9, 25-16
Grace Thrall had seven kills and two blocks, Lauren Ulrich 13 assists, four kills and seven digs, Kiara Wesseh five kills and Taylor Kruser nine digs for Newark (11-0).
Serena d. Plano 13-25, 25-21, 25-23 (Wednesday)
Alexa Sobieszczyk had 10 kills and Gabriela Videckis four kills for Plano.
BOYS SOCCER
Sandwich 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 2
Kayden Page scored two goals, including the game-winner, and sophomore Alex White scored his first career goal for Sandwich (2-7). Johnathon Carlson had 26 saves in goal.
BOYS GOLF
Ottawa Marquette 175, Sandwich 193
Noah Campbell shot a 42 to pace the Indians (8-6) at Pine Hills Golf Club. Chance Lange posted a 49, and Kai Kern and Dino Barbanente each carded a 51.
GIRLS GOLF
Oswego Co-Op 165, Plainfield East 188
Katelin Hong shot a 35, Kendall Grant a 42, Annabelle Williams a personal best 43 and Abby Mundsinger a 45 for Oswego Co-Op.
Coal City 242, Seneca 246, Plano 272
KC Polomchak shot a 56 and Ryenn Foote a 62 to lead Plano’s golfers at The Creek in Morris.
GIRLS TENNIS
Yorkville JV 5, Plainfield Central 2
Sophia Angername won at No. 2 singles, and all four Yorkville doubles teams won their matches.