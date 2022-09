Yorkville and Kendall County area residents of all ages enjoyed the Hometown Days Festival, the city’s annual end-of-summer community celebration, in Beecher Community Park off Game Farm Road over the Labor Day weekend.

The festival, which opened Thursday and closed Sunday, featured a carnival, live music, craft show, car show and, of course, the Ultimate Air Dogs, a long-time festival favorite. Steven Buyansky captured these images from the fest for the Record Newspapers.