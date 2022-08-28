Fox Valley Community Services’ Grannies Eatery and more at the Sandwich Fair

Fox Valley Community Services is pleased to be a part of the Sandwich Fair again this year.

Food, including blooming onions and Polancic’s Pork Tenderloins will be available at Grannies Eatery across from the Roundhouse. FVCS is looking for volunteers and donations of pop and paper products for Grannies Eatery. Call the center at 815-786-9404 for information.

FVCS will once again host Meet Me at The Fair with the Sandwich Fair Association. Seniors attending the Sandwich Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 7 can park at the Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, and be driven into the fair on golf carts supplied by the Sandwich Fair Association. A $5 donation per person is requested. This special valet service will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 7. Stop by the center or call 815-786-9404 to reserve a ride.

FVCS will also have its popular Paperbacks and Puzzles in Building No. 3 for information, puzzles and paperbacks. Puzzle donations are welcome.

Parking will be available in the center’s lot, just across Suydam Road from the Fairgrounds. Cost is $40 for the entire fair or $10 a day. Passes are selling quickly, so call the center at 815-786-9404.

Volunteers are the backbone of the 50-year success of FVCS, which serves seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and La Salle counties. All proceeds from the Sandwich Fair food building, booth and parking lot support seniors in programs that improve and enrich vital, independent living, to enhance dignity and self-respect, and to encourage participation in community life.