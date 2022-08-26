Waubonsee Foundation’s annual golf fundraiser planned for Sept. 26

The Waubonsee Community College Foundation will host its annual golf outing on Monday, Sept. 26 at the Aurora Country Club, 1548 Prairie St. in Aurora. Funds raised from the outing will provide scholarships for Waubonsee students.

Check in begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by a lunch program at 11 a.m. Tee off starts at 12:30 p.m. The day concludes with appetizers and a cash bar at 4:45 p.m.

Each year, the Waubonsee Community College Foundation raises funds to provide scholarships for deserving area students to access quality education. Currently, the Foundation administers over 160 scholarships, many with multiple awards ranging from $250 to $3,500. For the 2021-2022 academic year, the Foundation scholarship program awarded over $313,000 to 277 students.

For more information, call the foundation office at 630-466-2316, email foundation@waubonsee.edu, or register at waubonsee.edu/golfouting.