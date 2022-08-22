Girls Volleyball: Record Newspapers team-by-team preview capsules

The girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.
Newark
Coach: PJ McKinney (1st season)
Last season: 34-7 (9-1 in Little Ten)
Top returners: Aubrey Benesh, sr., DS; Kelly Christian, sr., MH; Bre Dixon, sr., MH/S; Mia Geistler, sr., DS; Taylor Kruser, sr., L/DS; Grace Thrall, sr., RS; Lauren Ulrich, jr., S/OH; Kiara Wesseh, jr., OH.
Key newcomers: Molly Chapman, jr., MH/OH; Julia DiClementi, jr., DS; Danica Peshia, jr., S/DS, Kodi Rizzo, jr., MH/OH; Alyssa Shriber, jr., DS; Madison Sittler, jr., MH; Stephanie Snyder, jr., DS; Addison Ness, so., RS.
Worth noting: The Norsemen, a Little Ten Conference power for years under Tonya Grayson, lost a lot from last year’s regional and sectional champs, including four-time All-LTC first-teamer Megan Williams (357 kills) and KJ Friestad. Thrall (126 kills) and Wesseh (102 kills) will pick up the slack at the net, helped by Ulrich, back at setter where she popped up 757 assists, 168 digs and 38 aces. Kruser (301 digs) and Benesh (199 digs) join Wesseh and Ulrich in a solid back row.
“We have some experience coming back that has played in a few big games, with Lauren, Grace, Kiara, and Taylor playing big roles,” McKinney said. “Looking for them to lead a group that is excited to show that Newark volleyball is still here.”
-- Charlie Ellerbrock
Oswego
Coach: Julie Zeck (fourth season).
Last season’s record: 19-12.
Top returners: Kennedy Hugunin, sr., MH; Sofia Commean, sr., L/RS.
Other contributors: Sydney Hamacker, so., OH/MH; Riley Borrowman, jr., OH/MS/RS; Mia Jurkovic, so., MH/OH/RS; Ava Flanigan, so., S.
Worth noting: Oswego’s 19 wins last season was the program’s most since 2013. The Panthers have had three straight winning seasons for the first time since 1998-2000. Oswego graduated two-time All-Area outside hitter Destiny Grey, but a solid core returns. Zeck will be looking for Hugunin and Commean to lead her younger athletes. Zeck likes her front row with 6-foot-2 Hamaker and Borrowman, 6-foot Jurkovic and 5-foot-10 setter Flanigan. “Needless to say, our options are not limited,” Zeck said. Zeck said that sophomores Hamaker and Jurkovic are definitely two to watch. “Both of these players are showing us tremendous power and putting up strong blocks,” Zeck said, “as well as being dominant in the front row. Both are able to pass and could potentially be great all-around players. The SPC conference will be tough as always but, I believe we will be a team to beat in conference. Plainfield North and Minooka are always tough, but with some time in the gym and the players learning to work together, we will give any team in the conference good competition.
Oswego East
Coach: Dina Beamon.
Last season’s record: 20-14 overall, 7-4 Southwest Prairie Conference.
Returning starters: Vivian Campbell, sr., S/RS; Samantha Trujillo, sr., OH; Savina Trujillo, sr., S; Megan Meier, sr., OH; Cailyn Smiley, sr., OH; Chloe Austin, sr., L.
Other returners: Bella Torres, sr., DS; Kylie Kany, sr., MB;
Key newcomers: Ava Stiller, so., MB; Delia Akyea, so., MB; Grace Milas, jr., L/DS.
Worth noting: The Wolves are a short team, but competitive and determined. Oswego East has nine seniors, many of the girls with years of experience playing together. Campbell had 270 assists, 135 digs and 50 aces as a junior, Savina Trujillo 167 assists and 73 digs, Maier – recently committed to Lincoln Memorial University – had 129 kills and 19 aces, Smiley 128 kills, 71 digs and 17 aces and Austin 145 digs and 20 aces. Samantha Trujillo played middle last season, but has been moved to pin. Still and Akyea are fast and aggressive at the net and Beamon likes Milas’ ball control. “We went to regionals last year and fell short against Plainfield North,” Beamon said. “This year with our goals and visions we expect to go far!”
Plano
Coach: Brittany Schutter (second season).
Last season’s record: 3-27 overall, 0-13 Interstate Eight Conference.
Top returners: Alexandra Bishop, sr., OH; Maryssa Woodhouse, sr., S; Emily Santolin, jr., L; Alexa Sobieszczyk, jr., OH.
Other players returning: Angela Smithey, jr., DS; Maddison Leftridge, sr., DS; Leilani Figueroa, sr., DS; Kaylie Schoolfield, sr., OPP; Paiton Ward, sr., OPP.
Key newcomers: Rita Lauro, so., S; Gabriela Videckis, fr., MH; Kalia Young, so., MH.
Worth noting: The Reapers have nine returning varsity players, and Schutter said it’s a hungry group after a tough 2021 season. There is also more height, which should help with attacking and blocking. “They recognized the improved talent in each other and I think it motivates them to better themselves, and hold others accountable,” Schutter said. “In practice, they have been scrappier and more communicative than I’ve ever seen them. Their confidence and leadership makes a big difference in their level of play in practice. Now that I’ve seen their potential, the standard is set.” Bishop led Plano in kills last season and Woodhouse led the team in assists. Sobieszczyk played middle last season, but played outside in club and Schutter said earned her starting outside position for this year. Lauro played outside for Plano’s freshman team last year, but thrived as a lefty setter for varsity summer league. Videckis is a talented and versatile freshman and is a difference-maker that will allow the Reapers to use their middles as an attacker. Young did not originally make the summer league team, but impressed coaches at summer camp and was eventually asked to play on the summer team and made varsity.
“We’re all ready to see Plano be competitive through a tough schedule/conference,” Schutter said. “I always tell the girls: I am not as concerned with winning as much as I am with making sure we’ve left everything out on the court when we play.”
Sandwich
Coach: Selynda Kern
Last season’s record: 16-19-1 overall, 4-8 Interstate Eight Conference.
Top returners: Claire Allen, sr., OH; Alexis Sexton, sr., S; Alana Stahl, sr., RS; Breanna Sexton, sr., L; Kaylin Herren, sr., M; Amanda Skinner, sr., OH.
Key newcomers: Alexis Sinetos, jr., M; Londyn Scott, so., M; Brooklyn Marks, so., OH.
Worth noting: Audrey Rome, a 6-foot-3 middle who had 270 kills and 41 blocks last year, is graduated and now at UConn, leaving a big void, but eight letter winning seniors return for the Indians. Three-sport standout Allen, a 6-foot outside, is going into her fourth year on varsity – second at outside – and anchors Sandwich’s front row attack. She was all-conference last year with 170 kills and 30 blocks. “We will rely a lot on Claire, Amanda, Kaylin and Alana to put the ball away,” Kern said.
Twin Breanna Sexton is Sandwich’s returning libero and leads what Kern believes will be a strong defense. Twin sister Alexis Sexton is in her third year running the Indians’ offense at setter and Kern said is stronger than ever, “an aggressive player who does a great job of making plays.”
“These girls have been playing together for many years and they are a strong group of girls who play well together on the court,” Kern said.
Yorkville
Coach: Lisa Molek
Last season’s record: 31-6 overall, 10-1 Southwest Prairie Conference.
Top returners: Keelyn Muell, sr., S/pin.
Key newcomers: Clare Knoll, jr., S/RS; Charlee Young, so., OH/RS.
Worth noting: The bar was set very high by last year’s team and graduating senior class. Yorkville won its first conference championship since 2015 – first in the Southwest Prairie – and first regional championship since 2007. Those seniors led by 2021 Record Newspapers Player of the Year Ella Bourque leave big shoes. Still, the Foxes aim to be competitive and finish among the top in the SPC. Muell, an all-conference pick who had 221 kills, 103 digs and 34 aces last season, leads the returning players and will play a big role running the offense as a setter and scoring points as an attacker. Molek said that Knoll, among the juniors joining varsity, possesses the physical tools to be a very productive asset to the team. “While the Foxes are young at other positions, the coaching staff is confident that many different players will step up and contribute in big ways throughout the season,” Molek said. “Some of these players are coming off very successful club/travel and previous high school seasons at other levels.”
Yorkville Christian
Coach: Jordan Albarran
Last season’s record: 28-6
Top returners: Nina Schuberth, sr., OH; Chloe Tickel, sr., S; Ava Tickel, sr., L; Chloe Saxe, sr., OH; Joey Wolgast, jr., MH; Mikayla Highland, jr., MH.
Other returners: Sofia Loffredi, jr., DS; Kai Thompson, so., RS/DS.
Key newcomers: Lucy Overall, fr., RS/MH.
Worth noting: Yorkville Christian made a quantum leap in its third season last year, its 28 wins doubling the combined total from its previous two seasons. Zoe Schuberth, the rock of that team at libero, has graduated, but a ton of talent remains led by Schuberth’s kid sister Nina. First-year coach Albarran brings a ton of high-level experience to the program. She played collegiately at Dayton, helping the Flyers to three conference championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances. Nina Schuberth had 334 assists, 165 kills and 97 aces last season as the Mustangs’ No. 1 setter and No. 2 outside hitter, and Saxe had 228 kills, 225 assists and 84 aces.
“Very excited for this upcoming season with a great amount of returners from last year as well as adding some new talent to the team/program,” Albarran said. “The girls have a chip on their shoulders this year and are looking forward to going a lot farther this season.”