Sandwich ALR honors veterans

The Sandwich American Legion Riders Post #181 joined with other American Legion Rider Chapters and motorcycle organizations on Saturday, July 30, to honor veterans in a Veteran’s Honor Motorcycle Parade. The parade included eight senior housings in the DeKalb/Sycamore area including Barb City Manor, Pine Acres Rehab & Living Center, DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center, Heritage Woods, Oak Crest Retirement Center, Bethany Healthcare & Rehab Center, Grand Victorian of Sycamore, and Lincolnshire Place. Participating American Legion Riders from Sandwich were Bob and Sandy Lawrence, Bob and Cherie Mauer, and Henry Herbst. Members enjoyed meeting and greeting several veterans as they thanked them for their service.