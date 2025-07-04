Oswego, Kendall County police to crack down on impaired, unbuckled drivers

The Oswego police department is focusing on impaired and unbuckled drivers as part of its Fourth of July traffic enforcement campaign that continues through July 7. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Oswego Police Department and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office are focusing on impaired and unbuckled drivers as part of their Fourth of July traffic enforcement campaigns that continue through July 7.

“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” Oswego police spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in a news release. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use cannabis or other impairing substances. Our officers will be working diligently to keep impaired drivers off the road and ensure everyone is buckled up.”

Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson urged drivers to make smart choices and not to drive impaired and to make sure they are wearing their seat belts.

The departments are joining the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff departments for the statewide effort. To celebrate safely, the departments urge people to designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive impaired.

Other tips include:

• Give your designated driver your keys before you go out.

• If you are impaired by alcohol, cannabis, or any other drug, call a taxi, take public transit, use a ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

• Promptly report impaired drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. Not only is it the law, but it’s also your best defense against an impaired driver.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The enforcement efforts are complemented by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign, which emphasizes the serious consequences of impaired driving and other unsafe driving behaviors.