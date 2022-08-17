August 17, 2022
Three taken to area hospitals after crash on Route 47 south of Yorkville

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency vehicle

Three people were injured in two vehicle crash at 3:52 p.m. Aug. 16 on Route 47 at Walker Road in unincorporated Kendall Township south of Yorkville, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said a 67 year-old woman from Peru, IL and a male juvenile from Mazon were transported to Morris Hospital in Morris, while a 50 year-old woman from Somonauk was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

The sheriff’s office described the injuries to all three crash victims as non-life threatening.