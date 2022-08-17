Three taken to area hospitals after crash on Route 47 south of Yorkville

Three people were injured in two vehicle crash at 3:52 p.m. Aug. 16 on Route 47 at Walker Road in unincorporated Kendall Township south of Yorkville, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said a 67 year-old woman from Peru, IL and a male juvenile from Mazon were transported to Morris Hospital in Morris, while a 50 year-old woman from Somonauk was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

The sheriff’s office described the injuries to all three crash victims as non-life threatening.