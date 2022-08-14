Plano man arrested on felony domestic battery charge

The Kendall County State’s Attorney has charged a Plano resident, Reginald L. Howard, 40, of the 400 block of South Center Street with felony aggravated domestic battery as a result of an incident that occurred at his residence Aug. 12, according to Plano police.

In a statement, police said Howard also faces two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.

Police said they were summoned to Howard’s residence at 5:33 a.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance.

While investigating, police said officers took Howard into custody after they learned he had allegedly strangled a juvenile member of the household.

The victim did not require medical attention, police said, but paramedics treated Howard at the scene for a head injury he received during the incident. Police said officers determined that Howard was injured when another household member struck him in the head with an object in an attempt to have him release the victim.

Police transported Howard to the police station for booking. While at the police station, police said it was determined that Howard’s head injury required further medical treatment and paramedics transported him to an area hospital.

Once discharged from the hospital, Howard was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.