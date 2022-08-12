Yorkville man charged in attempted home invasion and scuffle with police

A Yorkville man was being held in the Kendall County jail on charges that he attempted to force entry into a home and shoved an arresting police officer.

Christopher Nemchausky, 45, was charged with criminal damage to property, aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a peace officer. Police said Nemchausky’s current address is unknown.

At 6:57 p.m. on Aug. 11, Yorkville police were dispatched to the 800 block of Freemont Street on a report of a man attempting to force entry to a residence.

Police said Nemchausky shoved an officer who was attempting to take Nemchausky into custody. Neither Nemchausky or the officer required medical attention.

Nemchausky was transported to the Kendall County jail and was awaiting bond to be set by a judge.

Police said Nemchausky is known to the victim.