Kendall County marriage licenses

Clyde W. Nolen IV and Carolina C. Rosales, both of Aurora

Kristopher M. Evans and Marisa A. Giuntoli, both of Chicago

Benjamin M.T. Momper, of Wilmington, and Chloe A. Peddicord, of Plainfield

Colton D. Pittman and Suzanna J. Vasko, both of Roselle

Colton T. Jundt, of Yorkville, and Meganne M. Losh, of Belvidere

Eric L. Trinidad and Christine R. Townsend, both of Plano

Michael E. Schmidt, of Channahon, and Jamie N. Zabinski, of Dwight

Byron M. Van Leeve and Gabrielle L. Antczak, both of Yorkville

Christopher M. McGuane and Loan T.T. Nguyen, both of DeKalb

Nathan R. Akre, of Newark, and Taylor N. Morganegg, of Yorkville

Steven Z. Beck and Rebecka H.L. Ricklefs, both of Oswego