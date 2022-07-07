Oswego police reports / July 7, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Bad check under investigation

Oswego police took a report at 11 a.m. July 1 of a check being written for $1,500 on an account with insufficient funds. Police said they are investigating.

DUI arrest on Douglas Road

Oswego police arrested Eric D. Waite, 34, of the 0-10 block of North Bereman Road, Boulder Hill, at 2:57 a.m. July 5 after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Douglas Road at Barnaby Drive. Police said Waite was charged with driving under the influence. He was later released after posting bond pending a court appearance.

Tire found damaged

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to property at 12:30 p.m. July 4 in the 200 block of Northampton Drive. Police said someone damaged a car tire.