Professional fisherman Jim Crowley to speak July 11 in Oswego

Professional fisherman and television personality Jim Crowley will give a presentation on some of his favorite tricks and tips for successful fishing on Monday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the community room at the Oswego Police Department, 3355 Woolley Road in Oswego.

Everyone is invited.

Crowley’s presentation is being hosted by the Osewgoland Fishin’ Fools.

A raffle will be held after the presentation for a custom-made fishing rod, built by Crowley. For a donation of $10, each visitor will receive entry and one raffle ticket.

For more information contact Mike at 630-730-3490 or Danny at 815-735-0425.