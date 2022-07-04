July 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Professional fisherman Jim Crowley to speak July 11 in Oswego

By Shaw Local News Network

Jim Crowley has fished in six countries and on numerous bodies of both fresh and salt water. (Photo provided)

Professional fisherman and television personality Jim Crowley will give a presentation on some of his favorite tricks and tips for successful fishing on Monday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the community room at the Oswego Police Department, 3355 Woolley Road in Oswego.

Everyone is invited.

Crowley’s presentation is being hosted by the Osewgoland Fishin’ Fools.

A raffle will be held after the presentation for a custom-made fishing rod, built by Crowley. For a donation of $10, each visitor will receive entry and one raffle ticket.

For more information contact Mike at 630-730-3490 or Danny at 815-735-0425.