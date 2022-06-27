Sandwich Freedom Days to feature downtown parade, fireworks display Saturday

The city of Sandwich will celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual Freedom Days celebration this Saturday, July 2.

As in years past, the celebration will include a morning parade through the city’s downtown and a fireworks show in the evening, according to information from the Sandwich Park District, event organizers.

The parade will stop off at 10 a.m. Line up will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the west gate at the Sandwich Fairgrounds (Gate 4) at 1401 Sudyam Road.

Registration for the parade has closed.

Parade entries will be judged in the following categories: best non-profit/civic entry; best for-profit business entry; and funniest.

Park district judges will also select overall best, second and third place.

The park district has announced the following rules for the parade:

All floats and all motor vehicles are responsible for having liability insurance and must provide documentation proof on the day of the parade.

Wrapped candy and/or promotional items may be handed out but not be thrown from moving vehicles or floats.

Due to the park district’s liability insurance, no super soakers, water balloons, water guns are allowed.

Do not stop your unit at anytime during the parade, unless it is an issue of safety.

The Freedom Days fireworks display will begin at dusk from the Sandwich Fair grounds.

Food trucks and vendors will be onsite. Bring your blankets and chairs for a great night of family fun for all ages to enjoy. Festivities including live entertainment, music, food, games and, of couse, fireworks.

The fair grounds will open at 3 p.m. Admission is $5, cash only, per vehicle. Vehicles must enter off of Suydam Road entrance. Walkers can enter through Lisbon Street (No cars entering through Lisbon St.)

The fireworks display will be available to be seen throughout the city.

Rain date for the fireworks is July 3.

The annual Freedom Days 5K run has been canceled for this year, according to the park district.