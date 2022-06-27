2,000 acre solar energy complex near Plano? Developer hosting open house Thursday

Plano Skies Energy Center, LLC is proposing a 2,000 acre solar energy complex in Kendall County, just north of Plano, and is hosting a public open house on the project this Thursday, June 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Venue at Procool at 115 E. South St. Suite C in Plano.

According to the Plano Skies website, when fully developed the facility will have the potential to generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 20,000 to 60,000 average Illinois homes every year, utilizing 2,000 acres of land.

A portion of the land is currently located within Plano’s municipal limits, but most of it is located in unincorporated Little Rock Township.

According to developers, the would create 200–350 jobs in Kendall County during its construction phase, plus 1–5 permanent, long-term local jobs during its operations stage.

The developers estimate the facility would generate $14 to $30 million in tax revenue would be generated over the project’s expected 35-year operating life, helping to fund local school districts, county infrastructure improvements and municipal services such as first responders.

Plano Mayor Mike Reynolds said the city has yet to take any official action on the proposal, but confirmed that city and Kendall County officials participated in an informational meeting with the developers earlier this year.

Reynolds said the project site would either be fully annexed and become a part of Plano, or the portion currently in city could be de-annexed and the project remain unincorporated.

Reynolds said he is prepared to follow the will of Plano residents, but his personal opinion was that he would rather see the additional land annexed than give existing city territory to the county through a de-annexation.

“I’ll do what the citizens want to do,” Reynolds said. “But in my personal opinion, I’d rather not lose a portion of the city forever to the county and then have no say in this process.”

Reynolds also noted that land used for solar farms is taxed at a higher rate than typical agricultural land, its current use.

If Plano were to annex the property, Reynolds said it would permanently expand the borders of Plano and the city would gain over 1,000 additional acres of unincorporated territory at a higher tax rate than if it were strictly agricultural.

The 2,000 acres will include all project components, including the solar panels, access roads, and other infrastructure necessary for the operation of the facility, according to the company’s website.

The facility would generate electricity for the PJM power grid by interconnecting to the ComEd energy line within the project site.

Reynolds said there has been some public feedback on Facebook, and noted that the people who are saying the most are those who are opposed to the facility.

Plano Skies will be hosting a series of open house meetings with the first this Thursday to inform the public of their intentions and the details of the project before they go before seeking approval of the city or county.

Reynolds said he hoped the people of Plano attend the meetings and get informed on the project.