The United Methodist Church of Plano is planning a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, in the downstairs dining hall of the church, 219 N. Hale St. in Plano. Shoppers should enter through the Clark Street entrance.

Proceeds from the garage sale will go toward restoring the church’s stained glass windows and for mission ministry. Call the church office at 630-552-3700 for information.