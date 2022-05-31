Bench at Plano’s Centennial School dedicated in honor of beloved elementary teacher

Plano School District 88 and Plano Education Foundation recently dedicated a bench in honor of beloved elementary school teacher Helen Smith.

Family and friends gathered at Centennial School at 800 South West Street in Plano to see the new bench, share stories about Smith and celebrate her long career of dedication to young people in Plano.

Smith taught at Centennial from 1965-1990 and was also very active in the Plano Education Foundation and the Plano Public Library.

The bench design was intentional to create an interactive nature bench that students and families can use to learn basic skills while having fun. The bench was placed in a grassy area by the tree in front of Centennial, so teachers can bring classes outside, sit on the bench and read to students.

Kathy Benoit coordinated the bench project with assistance from Centennial School Principal Mike Zeman who provided ideas for age-appropriate skills. Amy Hamilton helped with the nature design and Artist Chris Beebe designed and created the beautiful bench.

The Centennial School bench is part of the Plano Bench Project, which is run by the Plano Rotary Club. The goal of this public art initiative is to place benches around the city and highlight the talents of local artists. Take time this summer to walk around city parks and landmarks to find and enjoy other unique benches.