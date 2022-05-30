Oswego marks Memorial Day with solemn parade, service

Oswego paid tribute to the men and women who lost their lives in service to our country on Monday morning, May 30, Memorial Day, with a solemn parade followed by a graveside service in the Oswego Township cemetery.

Oswego Memorial Day Parade Boulder Hill Boy Scout Troop 48 carry their large American flag during Oswego's annual Memorial Day parade on Saturday, May 30, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

A large crowd of area residents turned out to view the parade under warm and sunny skies as it proceeded through the village’s downtown business district to the cemetery on South Main Street.

Oswego Memorial Day Parade The Oswego High School Marching Band marches to the cemetery during Oswego's annual Memorial Day parade on Saturday, May 30, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

The Oswego American Legion Post 675 Honor Guard led the parade.

Oswego Memorial Day Parade Members of the Oswego Fire Department Pipes and Drums; Eric Roberts, Andrew Watson and Chris Cinto, end the ceremony with the playing of Amazing Grace during Oswego's annual Memorial Day parade on Saturday, May 30, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Also participating in the parade were members of the Legion Post 675 Auxiliary and the Kendall County Veterans Assistance Commission, along with the marching bands from Oswego East and Oswego High schools, personnel from the Oswego Fire Protection District, Oswego Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Boy Scouts and Girls Scout of Northern Illinois.

Oswego Memorial Day Parade A large crowd gathers in the cemetery, at the end of Main Street during Oswego's annual Memorial Day parade on Saturday, May 30, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Legion Post 675 organized and sponsored the parade.