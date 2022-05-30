Oswego marks Memorial Day with solemn parade, service

Oswego paid tribute to the men and women who lost their lives in service to our country on Monday morning, May 30, Memorial Day, with a solemn parade followed by a graveside service in the Oswego Township cemetery.
A large crowd of area residents turned out to view the parade under warm and sunny skies as it proceeded through the village’s downtown business district to the cemetery on South Main Street.
The Oswego American Legion Post 675 Honor Guard led the parade.
Also participating in the parade were members of the Legion Post 675 Auxiliary and the Kendall County Veterans Assistance Commission, along with the marching bands from Oswego East and Oswego High schools, personnel from the Oswego Fire Protection District, Oswego Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Boy Scouts and Girls Scout of Northern Illinois.
Legion Post 675 organized and sponsored the parade.