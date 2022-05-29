Plano church holding garage sale June 10, 11

The United Methodist Church of Plano is planning a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11 in the downstairs dining hall of the church,219 N. Hale St. in Plano. Shoppers should enter through the Clark Street entrance.

The community is invited to donate items that may be dropped off at the church from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 8. Items must be new or gently used and in working condition. Clothing is limited to one large bag of clothing (preferably on hangers) per family.

Items that cannot be accepted are mattresses, infant safety equipment, stained and ripped clothing, and items with rust, mildew or musty odors. Leftover items will be distributed to the Wayside Cross, Goodwill or the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

Proceeds from the garage sale will go toward restoring the church’s stained glass windows and for mission ministry. Call the church office at 630-552-3700 or Gerri at 630-306- 8932 for information.