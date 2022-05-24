May 24, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Juvenile facing charges following fight involving multiple students at Oswego East High

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego East High School, 1545 Harvey Road, Oswego

Oswego East High School at 1525 Harvey Road in Oswego. (Shaw Media)

Several Oswego East High School students were involved in a fight that occurred at 7:30 a.m. May 23 at the school at 1525 Harvey Road, according to Oswego police.

In a statement, police said multiple staff members were battered while attempting to break up the fight.

A 16 year-old female from Oswego was charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery to a school official and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles.

None of the staff members who were battered in the incident were seriously injured, police said.