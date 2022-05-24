Juvenile facing charges following fight involving multiple students at Oswego East High

Several Oswego East High School students were involved in a fight that occurred at 7:30 a.m. May 23 at the school at 1525 Harvey Road, according to Oswego police.

In a statement, police said multiple staff members were battered while attempting to break up the fight.

A 16 year-old female from Oswego was charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery to a school official and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles.

None of the staff members who were battered in the incident were seriously injured, police said.