Senior Services Associates seeks volunteers

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP and Senior Services Associates have several volunteer opportunities available.

Friendly visitors program

Volunteers are sought who are friendly, dependable, compassionate and committed to making a positive difference in someone’s life through the friendly visiting program.

Friendly visiting volunteers 18 and older can help to reduce senior isolation with their volunteer service.

Meals on Wheels

The Community Nutrition Network needs volunteer drivers to deliver meals on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in Yorkville and Plano.

Volunteer transportation drivers

This volunteer opportunity is for individuals 21 and older. Volunteers are need to pick up seniors and drive them to and from medical and dental appointments. This opportunity is flexible; volunteers only accept assignments that work for their schedule and location.

Yard work, chores volunteers

Seniors within Kendall County call the Yorkville Senior Services office often, requesting help with household tasks. They are grateful to have someone volunteer their time to help them with yard work tasks, such as shoveling snow, raking leaves and other home chores. This volunteer opportunity is for individuals, age 18 and older. A background check is required.

Pantry proxy volunteers

Volunteers are needed to assist seniors by picking up their provisions from the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. The pantry will assemble the food and give it to those picking it up on behalf of the client. Distribution time is between noon and 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Frozen meals volunteers

Volunteers are needed to assist Senior Services Associates by delivering five frozen meals to senior clients in Kendall County on Fridays. This volunteer opportunity is for individuals age 21 and over. A background check is required.

Anyone interested in any of these opportunities to give back to the community can email Deborah Lee Sheppard at dsheppard@seniorservicesassoc.org or call 630-553-5777.