Montgomery Community Garage Sale set for June 23-25

The village of Montgomery’a annual Community Garage Sale, hosted annually by the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC), will take place Thursday, June 23, Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Those wishing to join in the garage sale fundraiser to spring clean or clear out items no longer needed can register their address for $10. The registration includes a listing on the Village’s website and a 15-word ad listing types of items for sale, including the map of sale locations on the website for shoppers to download, listing in a local advertisement, and supporting a great cause. Registration forms can be downloaded online at montgomeryil.org or picked up from Village Hall, 200 N. River St., between 8:30 a.m. and. 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline for inclusion in the advertisements (running the week of the garage sale) is 4:30 p.m. on June 10.

For the past two years, the HPC has had to minimize the annual Community Garage Sale due to the ongoing mitigations. However, the not-for-profit volunteer-led group hopes to reenergize this annual fundraiser and community favorite.

The HPC’s mission is to archive and maintain the history of Montgomery is made possible through fundraising efforts such as the garage sale, the annual Montgomery Fest Car Show, the Cemetery Walk, and community donations. For questions or more about Montgomery’s Historic Preservation Commission and how you can support their efforts, email hpc@ci.montgomery.il.us.