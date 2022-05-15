Sandwich P.E.O. Chapter planning indoor garage sale fundraiser

Sandwich Chapter of Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.) will sponsor its annual garage sale fundraiser rain or shine on Friday, May 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fundraiser will be at Meadowlands Farm, 13820 County Line Road in Newark, just south of Route 71.

This indoor event features numerous items including furniture, garden accessories, vacuum cleaner, American flyer train, linens, kids toys and games, vintage jewelry, seasonal decor, leaf blower, glassware and dishes, tools and more. Come early, meet some nice people, support a good cause and take home treasures. Everything must go.