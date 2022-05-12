Former FBI agent named Kendall’s Inspector General

YORKVILLE – A retired FBI agent has been named Kendall County’s Inspector General and has been on the job since May 2.

Larry Lapp, with 37 years of law enforcement experience including work with the FBI and the North Aurora and Schaumburg police departments, has taken on the newly created role.

The Inspector General’s primary job will be to investigate any citizen complaints against county sheriff’s deputies.

Until now, citizen complaints have been investigated by the command staff of the sheriff’s office.

Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird said the purpose of the new position is to remove the command staff from investigating its own officers and to ensure public transparency.

“It has long been a priority of this office to ensure that we are accountable to the citizens we are sworn to serve,” Baird said. “I believe the creation of this position is an important step in furthering that mission and increasing the transparency of the office.”

Baird said Lapp will help build and maintain public trust.

“A key aspect of creating that trust is independent and impartial oversight,” Baird said.

Larry Lapp

The Inspector General will be a civilian post outside of the sheriff’s office, Baird said.

The Inspector General is an independent and impartial investigator responsible for conducting internal investigations, use of force reviews, administrative reviews, and investigations over supervisory, professional and sworn staff members, Baird said.

In his role, Lapp also will act as the county’s auditing official in accordance with a new ordinance adapted by the Kendall County Board which establishes a Whistleblower Reporting and Anti-Retaliation Policy, Baird said.

The auditing official is responsible for receiving, registering, and investigating complaints and information concerning misconduct, inefficiency and waste in county government.

Larry Lapp began his career with the North Aurora Police Department, holding a variety of positions including the department’s detective sergeant.

After 15 years with North Aurora, Lapp began his 20-year career with the FBI and held several leadership positions at the Chicago Field Office.

As the Assistant Special Agent in Charge, he had oversight responsibility for over 150 agents, task force officers, and professional support personnel.

After retiring from the FBI, Lapp most took on the post of Investigations Commander for the Schaumburg Police Department.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Aurora University.

Lapp was among several applicants who were interviewed by Baird along with County Administrator Scott Koeppel and County Board Chairman Scott Gryder.

The post will pay about $80,000 a year. The county is budgeting $60,000 to cover the cost of the position from the May start through the end of the county’s fiscal year, which is Nov. 30.



