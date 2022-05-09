Oswego police say suspect punched officer in face

Oswego police arrested Valerie K. Conroy, 25, of the 5300 block of Half Round Road, Oswego, at 11:54 p.m. May 8 on a felony charge of aggravated battery to a police officer.

In a statement, police said Conroy punched a police officer in the face.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said Conroy was booked at the police station and then transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending a bond call.

