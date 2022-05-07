Parkview Christian Academy will present ‘Aladdin JR.’ May 12, 13, 14

Disney’s Aladdin JR. is playing at Parkview Christian Academy, 201 W. Center St. in Yorkville, from Thursday, May 12, through Saturday, May 14. Showtime is 7 p.m.

The 60-minute musical, designed for school-aged performers, is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation. The Parkview Christian cast includes 43 students led by Deena Norris and Nate Akre.

“These students have worked tremendously hard to bring this musical to life. They have truly put their hearts into it and model what the Bible says in Colossians 3:23, ‘Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.’” Norris said in a news release. “I believe it will be the best production we have done to date at Parkview Christian Academy. Mr. Akre and I are very excited to lead this spectacular group of kids.”

For information on buying tickets, call 630-553-5158.