Oswego police cite 97 motorists for using cell phones during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Oswego police issued 97 citations to motorists found using their cell phones while driving last month.

In a statement, police said patrol officers also issued the following other citations during a traffic enforcement campaign conducted throughout April, which has been designated Distracted Driving Awareness Month:

• 8 seat belt and child safety seat violation citations

• 1 speeding citation

• 8 stop sign violation citations

• 1 uninsured motorist citation

• 1 suspended driver arrest

• 1 no valid license arrest

“Distracted Driving Awareness Month allowed the Oswego Police Department to bring a heightened awareness to stop motorists from engaging in this deadly behavior,” Public Information Officer Cathy Nevara said in the statement.

State and other local law enforcement agencies participated in the enforcement campaign which was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

State law prohibits the use of hand-held cell phones, texting or using other electronic communications while operating a motor vehicle, according to information provided by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.

Hands-free devices or Blue Tooth technology is allowed for persons age 19 and older. However, even using hands-free technology is considered a distraction while driving and can be dangerous. If you must make a phone call, even with hands-free technology, the Secretary of State recommends that you pull off to the side of the road before making the call.

The only time Illinois drivers can use a cell phone that is not hands free is to report an emergency situation; while parked on the shoulder of a roadway; or while stopped due to normal traffic being obstructed and the vehicle is in neutral or park.

Drivers who are in a crash resulting from distracted driving may face criminal penalties and incarceration, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.