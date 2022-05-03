Former alderman appointed to Yorkville Library Board

YORKVILLE – A familiar face to Yorkville residents has returned to public service.

Former Yorkville Ward 2 Alderman Jackie Milschewski has been appointed to the Yorkville Library Board.

Mayor John Purcell named Milschewski to the library board and received confirmation from the Yorkville City Council at its April 26 meeting.

The mayor also appointed incumbent Ryan Forristall to another term on the library board, along with newcomer Keri Pesola.

Milschewski had been a long-time elected city official, starting as city clerk in 2001. After 10 years in the clerk’s role, Milschewski was elected to the city council in 2011.

Last September, Milschewski stepped down from the council in the middle of her third term because husband Ted Milschewski had taken a maintenance job with the city.

Purcell appointed Craig Soling to take Milschewski’s place on the 10-member city council.

The Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, is owned and operated by the city.

The library’s nine trustees serve three-year terms, with three members up for reappointment each year, Director Shelley Augustine said.

Pesola, Forristall and Milschewski were each appointed to three-year terms ending in 2025. Stepping down from the board were Susan Chacon and Russelll Walter.

The other board members include President Darren Crawford and trustees Theron Garcia, Rosie Millen, Bret Reifsteck, Tara Schumacher and Sue Shimp.







