May 01, 2022
Two injured in separate crashes Saturday in Fox Township

By Kendall County Now staff report
emergency vehicle

Two motorists were injured in separate crashes in unincorporated Fox Township Saturday, April 30.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said the first crash occurred at 12:56 a.m. in the area of Budd Road and Eldamain Road.

Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District paramedics transported the driver of the vehicle, identified by the sheriff’s office as a 21 year-old Millbrook man, to Northwestern Valley West Hospital in Sandwich.

The second crash occurred at 9:08 a.m. on Millhurst Road near Burr Oak Road.

The sheriff’s office said Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics transported the driver of the vehicle, a 73 year-old Sandwich woman, to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora.


Kendall County Sheriff's OfficeKendall County