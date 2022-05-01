Two injured in separate crashes Saturday in Fox Township

Two motorists were injured in separate crashes in unincorporated Fox Township Saturday, April 30.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said the first crash occurred at 12:56 a.m. in the area of Budd Road and Eldamain Road.

Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District paramedics transported the driver of the vehicle, identified by the sheriff’s office as a 21 year-old Millbrook man, to Northwestern Valley West Hospital in Sandwich.

The second crash occurred at 9:08 a.m. on Millhurst Road near Burr Oak Road.

The sheriff’s office said Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics transported the driver of the vehicle, a 73 year-old Sandwich woman, to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora.



