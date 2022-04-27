Yorkville closer on pact to bring large greenhouse lettuce production facility to city

YORKVILLE – The Yorkville City Council and the developer of a proposed greenhouse lettuce production facility are close to an agreement.

Aldermen are expected to approve the deal at their May 10 city council meeting.

Lettuce grower Bright Farms plans to bring the facility to a 100-acre site at the northeast corner of Eldamain and Corneils roads on the far northwest side of the city, north of the Menards Distribution Center.

Bright Farms ultimately plans to build four 8-acre greenhouse “modules” and employ about 200 people to grow the salad greens.

At the April 26 council meeting, aldermen quizzed Bright Farms Project Manager Sean O’Neill on water usage by the facility and a deal for the grower to rehabilitate Corneils Road as the greenhouses are gradually constructed.

Unable to use chlorinated drinking water for growing its lettuce, Bright Farms plans to drill a well on the property. O’Neill said the well will use a different aquifer from the one now used by the city to supply water to residents and businesses.

Bright Farms will be required to improve Corneils Road between Eldamain and Beecher roads. Access to the lettuce farm will be from Corneils Road.

Under the agreement, Bright Farms will complete the Corneils improvement between Eldamain and its access driveway before the facility opens. The section between the access point and Beecher must be finished within three years of opening.

How quickly the company builds out its greenhouse plan will depend on how rapidly the market absorbs the tons of lettuce that the grower expects to produce, O’Neill said.

The grower is expected start with one of the gigantic greenhouses and then add a new one about every two years, depending on sales.

When fully developed, the production facility is expected to employ about 200 workers

Bright Farms started in rural Pennsylvania with a business model of growing fresh, local lettuce and herbs to be shipped directly to retailers within 24 hours for a longer shelf life and smaller carbon footprint.

The city has applied for a $1 million federal Community Development Block Grant to help cover the cost of the $2.8 million sewer extension that will service the lettuce farm.

For Yorkville officials, the sanitary sewer line extension is considered critical not only for the lettuce farm project, but to attract and serve other businesses along the Eldamain Road corridor, which they view as a future economic engine for the community.

The Yorkville Bristol Sanitary District, Bright Farms and the city will contribute to the cost of the sewer line extension.

The city expects to recapture some of its costs when new industrial users along Eldamain Road pay hookup fees for the sewer service.







