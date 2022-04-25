Yorkville trash pick-up switching to Groot on May 2

YORKVILLE – Good-bye Waste Management. Hello Groot.

Yorkville residents will notice a new trash collection service in town starting May 2.

Waste hauler Groot Industries will begin a five-year contract with the city of Yorkville to provide garbage and recycling pick-up service for residents.

The new contract will continue the popular electronics recycling program while adding a new service to collect one bulk item of less than 50 pounds each week per household.

“When we take surveys of residents, trash collection is consistently one of our highest-rated city services,” City Administrator Bart Olson said.

During Waste Management’s final week of service starting April 25, the departing waste hauler will collect garbage totes and recycling bins from residences after picking up the trash.

Groot has already begun supplying households with its own collection receptacles.

The change in contractors means that some residents will have their trash collected on a different day of the week under the new five-day pick-up schedule.

On Monday, Groot will conduct its rounds south of Route 71, plus Candleberry Lane and the Sunflower subdivision.

Tuesday will cover all homes between Route 71 and the Fox River, minus Candleberry and Sunflower.

Wednesday will find the trucks collecting trash between the Fox River and Route 34.

On Thursday, the collection area will be between Route 34 and the BNSF railroad line.

And on Friday, pick-up will be conducted north of the railroad.

Although Groot was the low bidder on the contract, residents will be charged a modest increase on their city trash bills.

Most households will see a 3% or a 4% increase depending on what size garbage tote they put out on the curb each week.

Under the new contract, the monthly fee will be $18.79 per month for households using a 65-gallon garbage tote and $18.99 for a 96-gallon bin.

Currently, residents pay $18.21 per month regardless of which of the two sizes they use, resulting in the 3% increase for the 65-gallon totes and the 4% increase for the 96-gallon containers.

The city bills households every two months. The bill that residents will receive in July, covering service for May and June, will reflect the price increases.

Included in the collection is standard recycling service and the continuation of a special electronics recycling pick-up that has proved to be very popular with residents.

The Groot contract also includes the collection of one bulk item of less than 50 pounds per week.

For senior citizens, the cost of trash collection is discounted.

“We subsidize the senior rate,” Olson said.

Seniors are allowed to use 35-gallon totes, at a monthly rate of $14.25. The cost of a 65-gallon tote is $15.03 per month, while a 96-gallon tote costs $15.19 per month.

Those seniors who qualify for the Circuit Breaker program receive a more deeply discounted rate.

A 35-gallon tote is $8.91 per month, a 65-gallon tote is $9.40 per month while a 96-gallon tote is $9.50 per month.

Another feature of the contract will include collection of white goods such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, air-conditioners and toilets the week of Oct. 3.

Groot will continue a yard waste and organic composing program that runs through the first full week of December.

Yard waste materials are to be placed in “Kraft” paper bags or bundled and tied in biodegradable twine for curbside pick-up.

Curbside Christmas tree collection will be provided during the first and second full weeks in January each year.

Residents who do not receive their collection receptacles or have questions may contact Groot at 630-892-9294.



