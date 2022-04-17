Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ seek donations for April rummage sale

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ is announcing the return of the Spring Rummage and Bake Sale scheduled for April 29 and 30.

Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 25 and 26 at the church.

Items not accepted for donation include electronics, infant car and/or booster seats, mattresses and cribs. A donation form is available for tax purposes.

Sale hours will be 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Kendall County area.

The church is at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville, two blocks west of Route 47 and two blocks north of Route 34 in Yorkville.

For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.