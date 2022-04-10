April 11, 2022
Retired FVCS executive director recognized for 30 years of service

By Kendall County Now staff report
Pictured from left are Fox Valley Community Services (FVCS) Executive Director Susan Kinsey and Cindy Worsley, retired FVCS executive director with the certificate Worsley received recognizing her 30 years of service to FVCS. (photo provided )

Cindy Worsley, retired executive director of Fox Valley Community Services, recently received an acknowledgement from State Representative Stephanie Kifowit. Worsley accepted the acknowledgement from the State of Illinois, 102nd General Assembly, House of Representatives in recognition of 30 years at Fox Valley Community Services, commemorating the effort, dedication and hard work that led to success.

Worsley has been a longtime proponent of the aging populace and has been influential in promoting senior centers, home services and adult day service since their inception and development.

Fox Valley Community Services assists thousands of seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties. For more information on services, call 815-786-9404 or visit fvoas.org.

