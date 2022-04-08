Anchor Bar, home of the original Buffalo chicken wing, to open in Oswego

The Oswego Village Board cleared the way for the opening of a new restaurant and bar on Route 34 in the Prairie Market shopping center during a meeting Tuesday evening, April 5.

The board voted to approve a liquor license for the Anchor Bar which will open at 2440 Route 34 in the former Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que location. The space is currently being renovated and the new restaurant is expected to open this summer.

The Oswego Anchor Bar will be the first Illinois location for the franchise which is known as the birthplace of the Buffalo chicken wing with roots in Buffalo, NY.

Anchor Bar will offer an extensive menu, full bar, family-friendly dining area and outdoor patio seating. Sports lovers will enjoy more than 40 TVs and multiple audio zones.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Anchor Bar and its famous Buffalo wings to Oswego,” Village President Troy Parlier said in a news release. “It will be a tremendous place to enjoy great food and drinks and watch sports. Oswego has so many great things happening right now, including Anchor Bar choosing Oswego as their first location in the state.”

“Laura and I have raised our family of three in the Oswego area for over 15 years and appreciate all Oswego has to offer,” owner Samm Dimech said in the release.

Drawn to the competitive sports environment, local dining and remarkable growth in the area, Dimech and his wife chose Oswego as the ideal location and partnership for their new venture.

“In addition to the mouthwatering signature chicken wings, there’s something on our menu for everyone. Whether it’s a date night, family celebration, sports team event or a night with friends, Anchor Bar is your destination,” he said.

The menu will feature Anchor Bar’s original signature wings and sauces, boneless wings, tenders, pizza, Beef on Weck sandwiches, salads and burgers. Local and national beers on tap, wine and an extensive menu of craft cocktails will be served.

“The Anchor Bar is excited to welcome local residents and visitors, as well as former Western New Yorkers to its newest location,” Mark Dempsey, president of Anchor Bar Franchise & Development Company, said in the release.

The new dining spot will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.