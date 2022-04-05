Kendall County court system awarded $237,500 tech grant

YORKVILLE -- Kendall County has received a state grant to modernize technology used in the county courthouse.

The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts awarded the $237,500 grant to the Kendall court system for technology upgrades.

“The purpose of the grant is to modernize and improve technology in the local courts,” said Kendall County Presiding Judge Robert Pilmer.

“We worked with the Circuit Clerk’s Office and the county’s Information Technology Department to upgrade a number of components which were nearing the end of their useful life-span,” Pilmer said.

Among the improvements will be a digital kiosk which will allow individuals to check in when arriving at traffic court so that their cases may be handled more quickly, according to 23th Circuit Court Administrator Marci Vose.

Systems for the presentation of digital images and audio will be installed in two courtrooms for use during jury trials and other hearings.

Additional computer hardware will be installed to allow individuals to appear remotely during court proceedings, which is consistent with direction from the Illinois Supreme Court, Vose said.

During the pandemic the courts adapted newer technology which allows people to attend most court proceedings remotely, Vose said.

“This is a great benefit to those who need to avail themselves of the legal system as it reduces the time spent in court, as well as the length of time to reach a resolution of their case,” Vose said.

The grant also allows for the purchase and installation of new technology to replace aging equipment.

“We’re grateful to the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts and the Illinois Supreme Court for approving our grant requests and the savings that it will provide to the residents of Kendall County,” Pilmer said.







































