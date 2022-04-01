4-H STEM Spectacular planned for April 26 in St. Charles

Explore physics and engineering through a variety of fun, hands-on activities at the first 4-H STEM Spectacular, hosted by University of Illinois Extension of DuPage, Kane, and Kendall counties.

On Tuesday, April 26 beginning at 5 p.m, youth will design, build, and test solar cars, paper roller coasters, and paper bridges at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.

“Youth will participate in teams of two to complete these exciting, interactive STEM challenges,” 4-H Educator Donna Nuger said in a news release. “Participate with a sibling, meet up with a friend, or we can help you meet a partner at the event. There’s no need to be a 4-H member to participate.”

Participants will start the evening with building and testing their solar cars with a Solar Sprint from 5 to 6 p.m. Then they will construct paper roller coaster or bridges and test them starting at 7 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to learn and experience the design and engineering process and have fun while doing it!” said Nuger. “Plus, participants will have a chance to hone skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, and communication.”

Throughout the event, youth also will have an opportunity to participate in the 2022 4-H Ag Innovator Experience, discovering innovative technologies, tools, and methods used by farmers to sustainably feed the world. Plus, families can learn more about 4-H programs in DuPage, Kane, and Kendall counties.

Registration and $5 payment required for each youth participant. Space may be limited. Adults do not need to register but must accompany youth for the evening. Learn more or sign up at go.illinois.edu/STEMspectacular4Hdkk.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact 4-H Program Coordinator Tina Heidrich at clh27@illinois.edu or 630-553-5823. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.