Find sparkling gifts and heirloom pieces at State Street Jewelers in Geneva

Find unique and gorgeous pieces to cherish forever at State Street Jewelers. (Photo provided by State Street Jewelers)

For over 70 years, State Street Jewelers in Geneva has been there for the celebrations in their customers’ lives, including engagements and weddings.

“We’re known for our quality products and the customer service we provide,” says Kelly Vass of State Street Jewelers. “Cumulatively, our staff has over 100 years of experience and customer service.”

When selecting an engagement ring, couples often have photos on their phone of what they’re looking for, from ring style to center stone shape. But it’s not necessary to do too much research before coming in.

“We try to broaden a couple’s mind and be open to different styles by letting couples direct their eye to what they’re most attracted to,” explains Vass.

State Street Jewelers offers a variety of engagement ring styles, including halo, side stone, solitaire and three stone rings. Center stone shapes range from princess and round cut to oval and emerald cut. And the ring band comes in the choice of platinum or four types of gold: pink, rose, white and yellow.

When customers come in to purchase an engagement ring, staff lets them look at the options and narrow down what they like to three rings. Then they’ll discuss what it is they like about each of these rings.

At State Street Jewelers, you can find a variety of styles to suit your taste. (Photo provided by State Street Jewelers)

“Sometimes we can take aspects of what you like from these rings and put a custom creation together,” Vass says.

When it comes to a ring for the big day, there’s even more options to consider when picking out a wedding band.

“Wedding band options have expanded beyond gold, silver and platinum. Now we have options like bourbon barrel, wooden, marble and dinosaur bone,” says Vass.

Even the stone options go beyond a traditional diamond. State Street Jewelers offers diamonds in black, blue, brown, pink and yellow. Some wedding bands include diamonds nestled with gems like emeralds, ruby or sapphires.

State Street Jewelers also offer lab-grown diamonds. Unlike natural diamonds that are mined from the earth, lab-grown diamonds are manufactured with the same consistency as a natural diamond. Lab-grown diamonds also tend to be cheaper than natural diamonds.

“When people come to State Street Jewelers, they’ll receive a unique, personalized experience and the finest jewelry,” says Vass.

In addition to engagement and wedding rings, State Street Jewelers has a full service jewelry repair and on-site manufacturing studio. Using the latest equipment including computer-aided jewelry designing (CAD), staff can repair and bring new life to jewelry pieces. Often, people bring in jewelry they received from family members and want to make them into something more personalized.

“People bring in their rings or other jewelry, then we look at different designs and images to see what they would like to change it into,” says Vass. “We use the gems they have and create something new.”

Sometimes people bring in photos of what they have in mind. If not, Vass says they can do a CAD rendering to restyle these cherished pieces into something new.

Other services offered by State Street Jewelers include engraving, pearl restringing and watch repairs.

“Just about everything is done on-site,” Vass adds.