From clay to community, Marcy Rogge shapes her artistic legacy

When clay artist Marcy Rogge retired from the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County in 2015, she started looking for a different space to create her ceramic pieces besides her garage.

“Water Street provided me with space and community,” she says.

Pottery and ceramics call to Rogge’s heart as an artist. “I like clay,” she says. “I also enjoy the camaraderie and generous, sharing spirit of potters. I am inspired by nature, architecture, graphic design and the ancient art of Indigenous people from around the world.”

Rogge takes part in various local artistic opportunities, taking classes at Fine Line Creative Arts Center, where she also holds a membership. “Coming to work in my studio at Water Street and taking classes at Fine Line, I get to enjoy—and am inspired by—an ever-changing array of art on display at both venues,” she says.

One of the most challenging projects in her career—the large “rock” ring Water Street Studios displays in front of its space—is the largest piece Rogge has ever created.

“It was first shown at Sculpture on the Prairie at Fine Line in 2016,” she says. “It was also accepted for St. Charles’ Sculpture in the Park in 2018 and was awarded the Committee Award. I always wanted to make something big. The challenge was in making large individual ‘rocks’ from clay and in designing and building the metal structure to support it. I was learning to weld at the time, but I relied on Dan Winslow at Fine Line to build the structure for me. This theme has continued throughout my artistic career on a smaller scale.”

Last year, Rogge spent most of her time trying her hand at saggar firing. “Many small test pieces took up most of my time,” she says. “Saggar firing is an alternative firing technique where burnished pots are soaked in chemicals with small amounts of organic materials and then wrapped in an aluminum foil saggar for firing. The pot is finished with silver polish. I applied what I have learned to more dynamic pieces in 2024.”

"Sensei and Grasshopper" by Marcy Rogge. (Photo provided by Marcy Rogge)

In the community, Rogge believes art is vital not only for creative purposes but for humanity’s overall health. “Art as a creative outlet is so important for the health and well-being of our species,” she says. “The possibilities for creating something—anything—are limitless. Even people who claim to have no artistic ability can find joy in creating something to use, look at, wear, eat, etc.”