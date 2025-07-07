Grab a bookmark with Geneva Public Library

“The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern

"The Starless Sea" by Erin Morgenstern, recommended by Lauren Maxwell. (Photo provided by the Geneva Public Library )

For adults and teens

Zachary Ezra Rawlins is a graduate student in New England and isn’t anything out of the ordinary. One day, he discovers a mysterious book in the university library. Enraptured by the mysterious stories of a subterranean land of books, hidden doors, and collectors of keys, he is compelled to keep reading. To his surprise, Zachary finds within the book an anecdote from his own childhood – which he has never shared with another soul.

Determined to find out how his story has been included in the anthology, he begins to delve deeper into the mysterious book, unaware that others have been hunting it down. Soon, he finds himself caught up in a life-and-death world of intrigue, including pirates, lost loves, cats, time travel, and spies, all tied together by a mysterious underground library beside the Starless Sea.

Beautifully written with a cast of authentic and complex characters, this book is a love letter to stories. For anyone looking for a little bit of magic and a celebration of the written word, this is a perfect selection.

“Happiness for Beginners” by Katherine Center

For adults and teens

After a recent divorce, Helen Carpenter is ready for a fresh start. Instead of learning Italian or decluttering her home, she has decided to go all in by signing up for a wilderness survival course. What could possibly go wrong? It turns out, nearly everything.

The idea of a grand adventure lifts Helen’s spirits, until she learns that her little brother’s annoyingly flirty best friend, Jake, will also be going. Though he does have a warmth and magnetism about him, she plans to ignore him so she can focus on her self-improvement goals. But between blistered feet, freezing temperatures, and an assortment of quirky travel companions, Helen feels like she may not survive the three-week trip. Yet, she soon discovers that the traveling companions that annoy her have a lot to teach her about starting her life anew.

This is a story about resilience, personal growth, learning to love your flaws, and opening your heart to others. A perfect book to start the new year.