Kane County interior designers are making the difference

Peppeard Design in St. Charles brings a fresh and layered touch to any room in your house. (Photo provided by Peppeard Design)

From room makeovers to redesigning an entire living space, there are times when it pays to bring in an expert, such as interior designer Shannon Peppeard, owner and principal designer of Peppeard Design and founder of The Pep Line in St. Charles. She and her staff enjoy welcoming customers into the shop and offering advice on giving a room a fresh look.

“Something as simple as the perfect pillow can make a space,” Peppeard said. “Adding some real plants and real greens can brighten up a room.”

Also in St. Charles, the team at Trend + Relic enjoys helping customers, whether they are adding furnishings that are vintage, up cycled or new. The staff also supports do-it-yourself projects, whether that means adding a new coat of paint or refinishing an existing piece.

“As an interior designer, I know what’s a load-bearing wall and I know what’s behind it,” Kristie Sandoval of Alaric Design in St. Charles says. “I can create construction plans, floor plans, map out electric so when we give it to a contractor we can tell them exactly what we want.” (Photo provided by Alaric Design )

There are also times when it makes sense to bring in a professional, whether to refresh a room or remodel an entire space. Interior designer Kristie Sandoval spent nearly 16 years in the construction industry before launching her solo business, Alaric Design, in St. Charles. She will celebrate the business’ 10th anniversary in April.

“As an interior designer, I know what’s a load-bearing wall and I know what’s behind it,” Sandoval said. “I can create construction plans, floor plans, map out electric so when we give it to a contractor we can tell them exactly what we want.”

Interior designer Kristie Sandoval spent nearly 16 years in the construction industry before launching her solo business, Alaric Design, in St. Charles. She will celebrate the business’ 10th anniversary in April 2026. (Photo provided by Alaric Design )

Becoming an interior designer requires national accreditation through a qualified program. Sandoval said she wanted to go beyond certification to better serve her clients when it comes to improving their homes. Her skills allow her to guide clients through design, ordering materials, budgeting and finding contractors to complete projects.

“I’ve worked with clients for updating a small powder room to the new construction of a house,” Sandoval said. “With a project, you are investing a lot and it pays to have a professional.”

Hiring a professional does not always equate to higher costs. Sandoval said she can often help clients save time and money, from understanding material order timelines to finding contractors who can complete projects within expected time frames.

“I work with all different styles, all different budgets,” Sandoval said.

Along with kitchen and bathroom remodels, Sandoval said she has seen a recent uptick in young professionals looking to bring a sense of sophistication to their living spaces.

“They want to invest in their home,” Sandoval said, noting the removal of bars from living rooms and other holdover pieces from college years.

Sandoval said she has helped transform “bachelor pads” into homes that evoke a look that is both masculine and polished.

Back at The Pep Line, Peppeard said she enjoys connecting with customers and sharing her more than 20 years of experience in the design business. Over time, she noticed many customers wanted help creating a complete look or improving entire spaces.

“I don’t think of trends. Trends come and go. I appreciate a room where we are going to have longevity," says Shannon Peppeard of The Pep Line and Peppeard Design in St. Charles. (Photo provided by Peppeard Design )

“People were coming into the shop and asking ‘What do I do with that? How do I style that?’” Peppeard said.

She launched Pep Van Styling, a service that allows customers to bring her design expertise directly into their homes for small-scale makeovers. Peppeard said she has loved playing with colors, styles and living spaces since she was a child.

“Color to me is something I can do. It’s a passion. I can look at a space and know immediately,” Peppeard said. “I feel so fortunate. I am so passionate about what I do for a living.”

Peppeard said she makes time to listen to clients, understand each home and design spaces that create classic looks.

“I don’t think of trends. Trends come and go. I appreciate a room where we are going to have longevity. Something timeless, classic and a design aesthetic that is not going to look outdated in two, five years. Any room will last longer if you elect for a mix of style,” Peppeard said.

And, Peppeard added, it is important to create spaces that feel comfortable and lived in.

“A space that feels lived in will feel beautiful,” Peppeard said.