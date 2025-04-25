Swim, bike and run through summer and beyond

She Runs the Fox 5K Run/Walk is Thursday, June 12. (Photo provided by She Runs the Fox)

Whether you like biking, running or getting out onto the water, the Fox River offers a little something for everyone looking to pair their workout with a picturesque view.

From trekking on one of the many trails along the river to navigating the river itself, here are some upcoming group events and opportunities to enjoy the Fox River.

Monday Night Saw Wee Kee Group Rides

Mondays (weather and trail permitting)

Saw Wee Kee Park, 7100 Sundown Lane in Yorkville

If you’re looking for a challenging bike ride, Saw Wee Kee Park is a must-do place to check out. Built on the site of a closed strip mine, the trails offer short but sometimes steep climbs, low rollers, quick turns and winding decent. There also are plenty of trails for less-experienced riders.

Since riding is more fun with a group, check out an organized mountain bike group ride hosted by trail coordinator Greg Bollinger and Graeme Boland of Pedal and Spoke in North Aurora. Meet up around 5:30 p.m. in the second lot before rolling out at 6 p.m. for a roughly 90 minute ride. Typically riders split into two groups based on rider comfort and speed.

For more information, check out the events calendar at www.pedalandspoke.com .

Tuesday Night Pedal & Social Rides

Tuesdays (weather permitting)

Pedal and Spoke, 157 S. Lincolnway (Route 31) in North Aurora

Variety is the spice of life. And that’s the goal of these weekly Tuesday evening bike rides – to get people excited about riding and exploring the variety of trail networks along the Fox River near Pedal and Spoke in North Aurora.

Riders gather outside the store around 6 p.m. and roll out at 6:30 p.m. Sometimes the rides occur when it’s dark, so be sure to bring with helmets and lights.

Typically rides consist of a 20-25 mile mixed terrain route along nearby trail systems. Depending on the group’s comfort level, ride pace is about 10-12 mph. For more information, check out the events calendar at www.pedalandspoke.com .

Current Buster Race

Saturday, May 3

Pottawatomie Park, 8 N. North Ave. in St. Charles

Put your canoe, kayak and rowing skills to the test during the St. Charles Canoe Club’s annual Current Buster Race. The morning race begins at 9:30 a.m. and the afternoon race starts at 1:30 p.m.

Choose between a 5 mile Short Course or a 9 mile Long Course. Both races begin and end at Pottawatomie Park. The race also will be open for rowing. Participants must bring their own boat.

Registration takes place day of the race and costs $20 per person. For more information, visit www.stcharlescanoeclub.com.

Mid-American Canoe & Kayak Race

Saturday, June 7

McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave. in Aurora

Experience the excitement of paddling along the Fox River during the annual Mid-American Canoe & Kayak Race. Participants have their choice of a 10 mile race beginning at Mount Saint Mary Park in St. Charles or a 6 mile race beginning in Batavia. Both courses end at McCullough Park next door to the Prisco Community Center in Aurora, for a post-race party and awards ceremony.

Paddlers of all ages and abilities are welcome. Registration fee varies and includes canoe, kayak and tandem kayak rentals. Participants may also bring their own canoe or kayak.

For more information and registration, visit

www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/mid-american-canoe-kayak-race-3/

She Runs the Fox 5K Run/Walk

She Runs the Fox is a 5k run and walk along the Fox River for women of all ages. (Photo provided by She Runs the Fox)

Thursday, June 12

31 N. River St. in Batavia

Gather your gal pals and lace up your sneakers as you run or walk along the Fox River for the She Runs the Fox 5K Run/Walk. Hosted by the Fox River Trail Runners, this annual fun run celebrates women of all ages and abilities while supporting a worthy cause.

Race day registration and check-in begins at 5 p.m. The race kicks off at 6:30 p.m. for women and 6:40 p.m. for men. Afterward, be sure to stop by Pal Joey’s for the post-race party.

First, second and third place winners will receive their choice of a gift basket. All other participants will have the opportunity to win additional baskets and giveaways in a raffle. In addition, the top three youth participants will receive gift certificates to Batavia Creamery.

The cost is $38 for adults and $20 for children age 12 and under with a $3 discount for Fox River Trail Runners members. The group will donate $5 per registered participant to Mutual Ground, which provides counseling and support services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Additional donations are welcome. Last year the group raised $3,000 to support Mutual Ground.

For more information about the race or the Fox River Trail Runners, visit www.foxrivertrailrunners.org/she-runs-the-fox or email sherunsthefox@foxrivertrailrunners.org .

Fox Valley Marathon

Saturday, Sept. 21

2 East Main St. in St. Charles

If running a marathon is on your bucket list, this beautiful, shady course along the Fox River is your ticket to qualifying for the Boston Marathon. The race begins and ends in St. Charles with your choice of 26.2, 13.1 and 5K race distances.

Both seasoned and new marathon runners are welcome. First time marathon runners will appreciate the 15 water stations and easy access for friends and family to cheer you on. You’ll also receive a comprehensive guide with nine viewpoints including expected runner arrival timers.

If getting out and about is more your speed, the 5K offers a family friendly option for all runners and walkers ages 6 and up. For more information, visit www.fv26.com.

The Fox and the Turkey

Thursday, Nov. 27

Downtown Batavia

Looking to start a new Thanksgiving tradition? Then consider signing up for The Fox and the Turkey race, hosted by the Fox River Trail Runners. This 29th annual race begins and end in downtown Batavia. The youth mile begins at 7:30 a.m. and the four mile race begins at 8:15 a.m.

Fox River Trail Runners will donate $5 for each four-mile registration to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry, which helps support those in need in the Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles area. Additional donations also are welcome.

Be sure to check the website closer to the event for registration information. To learn more, visit www.foxrivertrailrunners.org/the-fox-the-turkey.